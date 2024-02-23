CI Investments Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

