CI Investments Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.