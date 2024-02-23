CI Investments Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.