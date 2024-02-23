CI Investments Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.