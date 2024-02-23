Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

