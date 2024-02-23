CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 148,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 84,555 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

