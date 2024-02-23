Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,402 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vericel worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

