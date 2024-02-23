Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,083 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

