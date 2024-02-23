Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 210,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,782,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTGX opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

