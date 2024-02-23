Citigroup Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $450,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

