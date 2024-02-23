Citigroup Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mercury Systems worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,535,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,216 shares of company stock worth $4,711,721 and sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $54.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.