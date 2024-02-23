Citigroup Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

