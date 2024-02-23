Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.