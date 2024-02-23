Citigroup Inc. Sells 162,806 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $27.99 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.