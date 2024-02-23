Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 23.26% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDD opened at $13.49 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

