Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 612,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.5 %

NCMI stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCMI

About National CineMedia

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.