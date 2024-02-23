Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.15

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 197443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 490.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

