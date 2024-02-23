Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $43,440,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

