Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Up 4.9%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.46. 52,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 107,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

