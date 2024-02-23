Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,471 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

