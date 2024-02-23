Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:NET opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -180.83 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 27,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $2,694,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,682,566.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 27,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $2,694,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,682,566.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $2,469,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,212,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,009,087 shares of company stock worth $89,780,993. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.