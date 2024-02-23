Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.48. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 22,696 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

