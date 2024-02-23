Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Coastal Financial worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Coastal Financial stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

