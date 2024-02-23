Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.