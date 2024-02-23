Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.11 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

