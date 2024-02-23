Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $818,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of NV5 Global worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 255,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NV5 Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.9 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

