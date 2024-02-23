Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 125,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

