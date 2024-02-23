Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,313 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at $690,223,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,028 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,148. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

