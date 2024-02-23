Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 27,114 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,678,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on NJR

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.