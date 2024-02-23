Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Community Bank System worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 32.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $876,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBU

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.