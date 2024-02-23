CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.86 and last traded at $80.69. Approximately 169,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 532,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dalal Street LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 613.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.