Contact Energy Limited (CEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on March 17th

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. This is a boost from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Contact Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Contact Energy alerts:

Contact Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Contact Energy Limited generates and sells electricity and natural gas in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment sells electricity to the wholesale electricity market, and commercial and industrial customers. The Retail segment delivers electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services to mass market customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.