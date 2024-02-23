Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3,205.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

