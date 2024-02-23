CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.14

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.14 and last traded at $264.00, with a volume of 38878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.74.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
