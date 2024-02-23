Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $96,990.56 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Up 1.0 %

COUR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 1,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 179,537 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $7,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

