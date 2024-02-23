CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.