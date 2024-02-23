CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.