CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $370.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $222.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $310.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,181.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

