CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $323.71

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $323.71, but opened at $283.03. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $283.86, with a volume of 2,271,564 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

