Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on March 28th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 246.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

