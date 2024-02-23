CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.73.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,444,000 after purchasing an additional 811,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,951,000 after purchasing an additional 558,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.