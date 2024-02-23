Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

PLAY opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

