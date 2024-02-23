David Cane Sells 5,934 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider David Cane sold 5,934 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,639.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,856 shares in the company, valued at $902,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wag! Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PET stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.