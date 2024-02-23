DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.57 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

