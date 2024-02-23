Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 261,358 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Vector Group worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

VGR opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

