Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 788.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 130,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

