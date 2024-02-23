Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,760 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

