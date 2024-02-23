DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DOCN opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

