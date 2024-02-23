Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.28

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.28 and traded as low as $23.90. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 3,592,012 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.