Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $62.48. Approximately 60,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 221,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

IRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

